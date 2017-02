MILAN Oct 26 A planned reorganisation of Snam Rete Gas transmission business could open up new merger and acquisition opportunities for it in Europe's gas sector, chief executive Carlo Malacarne said on Wednesday.

"Completion of this will be a further trigger to find new opportunities as regards gas consolidation in Europe," Malacarne said in a conference call.

Snam intends to set up a separate unit for its gas transmission business in line with European regulations.

Malacarne said the new unit, which will be wholly owned by the Snam group, should be operative on January 1 next year.

