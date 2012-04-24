* Snam to reschedule 11 bln euros of Eni debt

* Government to issue decree on Eni-Snam split in May

* Snam Q1 EBIT rises 3.7 pct, beats expectations (Releads, adds management comments, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 24 Italian gas transport group Snam is preparing to tap the market in the third quarter to refinance the 11-billion euro ($14.52 billion) debt it will inherit from Eni when the two split, in what may be one of the year's biggest syndicated deals.

The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in Snam to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

When this happens, state-controlled Eni will have the option to ask for early debt repayment from Snam, within 6-12 months, which would require the gas group to refinance its debt.

Eni currently consolidates Snam's debt on its own balance sheet, with the latter accessing debt markets via Eni's "A" credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

Snam is working with international banks to arrange facilities for the debt rescheduling and hopes to tap the market in the third quarter, chief financial officer Antonio Paccioretti said in a conference call on Tuesday.

He added the group should obtain an independent credit rating before the summer.

This month sources told Reuters four banks were co-ordinating a 12-billion euro bridge loan for the planned demerger or sale of Snam.

The government, which considers the gas transport system strategic, is due to introduce a decree before the end of May to say how the separation of the two companies will come about.

Then the companies will have until September 2013 to complete the deal.

Sources have said various options are being studied.

Press reports said state-controlled power grid company Terna could buy part of Snam, but two sources close to the matter said that would create no industrial synergies.

Industry Minister Corrado Passera has said such a solution has never been taken into consideration.

Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne declined to comment on the Terna press report or on other possible solutions.

Separation from Eni is expected to help Snam push on with plans to help turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects.

Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas group, said first-quarter operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 538 million euros, above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 531 million.

Shares in Snam ended up 3.93 percent while the European utilities index was 1.33 percent higher. Eni shares gained 1.68 percent.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Hulmes)