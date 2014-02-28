* Snam eager to start talks to buy TAG
* Main shareholder CDP bought TAG for 710 mln euros
* Snam 2013 net profit rises 17.7 pct, dividend yield 6.2
pct
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Feb 28 Snam, a major European gas
transport group, said it may launch a capital increase to
acquire the TAG gas pipeline, which carries Russian gas into
Italy, from its main shareholder Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti(CDP)
Snam is looking to integrate Europe's patchwork of gas
grids, in line with long-running government strategy to
transform Italy into a southern European gas hub and help cut
high energy prices. Last year it bought Total's gas
transport and storage business and is also working on joint
projects with Belgium's Fluxys.
"TAG is an asset that could be strategically interesting for
Snam," Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne said in a conference call on
2013 results.
Malacarne said the group was considering a reserved cash
call under which it would give CDP - which bought TAG in 2011
for around 710 million euros ($971 million) - a chunk of new
shares in exchange for the pipeline.
"We intend to start with and speed up an evaluation of the
acquisition of TAG... We are evaluating all options and could
consider a capital increase dedicated to the CDP," Malacarne
told analysts on the call.
Italy imports some 90 percent of its gas needs, with Russia
currently accounting for more than 50 percent of daily flows.
Snam's other investment plans include building reverse flow
capacity in the north of the country to allow gas to be sent in
both directions into Switzerland and Germany.
Earlier on Friday Snam said its net profit in 2013 rose 17.7
percent, in line with market expectations, boosted by lower
financial expenses.
Snam - which has transport, storage and distribution
businesses - said it would propose a dividend for the year of
0.25 euros per share, in line with the previous year.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
