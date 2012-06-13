MILAN, June 13 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said on Wednesday it had given Italy's Snam an 'A-/A-2'
rating as the gas transport group gears up for life without its
parent Eni.
In May Italy issued a decree to split Snam from oil major
Eni as it looks to boost competition to lower energy prices and
take a lead in building a European gas transport champion.
As part of the deal Snam will have to refinance around 11
billion euros in debt that currently sits on the balance sheet
of Eni.
The rating from S&P is the first rating for Snam as an
independent unit.
In a statement, S&P said it had given a negative outlook for
Snam to reflect significant refinancing risks.
Italy, which has a sovereign rating with S&P of 'BBB+', is
at the centre of a growing eurozone debt crisis.
