MILAN Oct 26 The CEO of Snam Rete Gas SRG.MIi Carlo Malacarne said the new transmission and distribution regulatory frameworks will take into account the group's new tax rate.

Snam's third-quarter net profits were hit by an energy tax introduced by Italy's government as part of an austerity package.

The Chief Financial Officer said he expects net debt at the end of the year to be around 11.3 billion euros while RAB (regulated asset base) is seen at 22.7 billion euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)