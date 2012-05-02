ROME May 2 The government has no plans to merge the national natural gas network Snam with electricity grid company Terna, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Wednesday.

As part of a deregulation package passed this year, Prime Minister Mario Monti's government is requiring state-owned oil producer Eni to sell its controlling stake in Snam.

A confidential proposal by an investment bank seen by Reuters in April said the acquisition of the Snam stake by Terna, which is also state owned, was an option that would have zero cost for the state.

The option of merging the companies "does not exist," Passera told reporters in parliament. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto. Writing by Steve Scherer.)