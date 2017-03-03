March 3 NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp , invested $500 million in Snap Inc during its IPO as part of a strategic investment and partnership, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. cnb.cx/2mlOnXB

Snap and NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)