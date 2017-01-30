PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The selection comes as Snap is preparing to make its earnings public this week ahead of the IPO that is expected in March. It represents a setback for Nasdaq Inc, which was also vying to host Snap's IPO.
The source asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment, while Nasdaq did not immediately respond to an exchange for comment. CNBC first reported on Snap's NYSE selection. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock