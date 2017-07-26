FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
FTSE Russell to exclude Snap from stock indexes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 26, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 10 hours ago

FTSE Russell to exclude Snap from stock indexes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell CEO Mark Makepeace said on Wednesday the index provider plans to exclude Snap Inc from its widely followed stock indexes because of the Snapchat owner's unusual share structure that denies voting rights to investors.

Russell said it plans to require constituents of its indexes to have more than 5 percent of the company's voting rights in the hands of unrestricted shareholders. Russell also said it plans to seek further feedback from clients. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.