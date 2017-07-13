FACTBOX-Snap IPO underwriters' coverage

(Updates Stifel's rating) July 13 (Reuters) - Snap Inc's shares were up 4.2 percent at $15.88 in early trading on Thursday, after IPO underwriter Stifel raised its rating on the stock to "buy". The company's shares closed below their initial public offering price of $17 for the first time on Monday, as investors become increasingly concerned about the Snap's ability to grow amid intense competition from the likes of Facebook Inc. Several of Snap's underwriters handed the stock "buy" ratings in March, although analysts not involved in the IPO had assigned it neutral or negative ratings. Following is a list of Snap's IPO underwriters and their current coverage of the stock. Firm Rating Price Target Morgan Stanley Equal-weight $16 Goldman Sachs Buy $27 J.P. Morgan Securities Neutral $18 Deutsche Bank Securities Buy $23 Barclays Capital Equal-weight $18 Credit Suisse Outperform $25 BTIG Neutral - Citigroup Global Markets Neutral $20 Cowen and Company Underperform $21 Evercore Group* - - Jefferies Buy $30 JMP Securities Market Perform $28 Oppenheimer & Co Perform $23 RBC Capital Markets Outperform $31 Stifel Financial Corp Buy $22 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey* - - The Williams Capital Group* - - UBS Securities Neutral $19 William Blair & Co Outperform - * Does not cover the stock Currently, 16 of the 36 brokerages covering the stock have a "hold" rating. Eleven rate it "buy" or higher and seven have a "sell" or lower recommendation. The median price target of $19.50 has fallen about 19 percent in the last three months. Note - Data compiled from latest available research notes and Eikon data. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)