SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Snapchat has partnered
with CNN, ESPN and nine other media companies to feature videos
and articles on its mobile messaging service, a move that
heightens the competition with social networks such as Facebook
Inc and Twitter Inc.
Snapchat's new Discover service features individual
"channels" for its various media partners that include five to
10 stories a day, according to Snapchat, which announced the
move on its official blog on Tuesday.
After 24 hours the stories disappear, in keeping with
Snapchat's trademark feature of private messages that disappear
a few seconds after they are viewed by users of the service.
The addition of news and entertainment content represents
the latest expansion for Los Angeles-based Snapchat, which has
become a popular communications tool for teenagers. In November,
Snapchat partnered with online payments company Square to offer
a service that lets users send money to each other.
The new Snapchat features reflect the growing competition
among mobile messaging apps and social networks to entice users
to spend more time on their free, advertising-supported
services.
Snapchat, which previously turned down a $3 billion offer to
be acquired by Facebook according to a person with knowledge of
the matter, has been valued at $10 billion in its most recent
fundraising effort, according to media reports.
