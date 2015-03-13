March 13 Photo-messaging app developer Snapchat's Chief Operating Officer Emily White has resigned, the company said on Friday.

Technology website Recode first reported the departure. (on.recode.net/1Akr38I)

White's departure follows co-founder and Chief Executive Evan Spiegel's decision to be a more hands-on and operational CEO, sources told Recode. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Edwin Chan; Editing by Kirti Pandey)