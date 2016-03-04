March 3 Snapchat Inc has raised $175 million in
fresh funding from Fidelity Investments, giving the company the
same $16 billion valuation it had a year ago, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Fidelity bought shares of the company at $30.72 per share in
February, the same price as when it bought Snapchat shares last
March, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1WYbSOC)
The video messaging app provider had formed a partnership
with Viacom last month, which gave Viacom exclusive
rights to sell advertising around Snapchat's content.
Snapchat and Fidelity Investments were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)