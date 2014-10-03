Oct 3 Yahoo Inc plans to invest a part
of the proceeds from the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
stake sale in mobile app Snapchat, which lets users send
messages that disappear after a few seconds, the Wall Street
Journal said.
Yahoo and Snapchat held talks that are expected to lead to
an investment in the mobile-messaging startup's next funding
round, the Journal said, citing three people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/YXzZ7O)
The round values Snapchat at about $10 billion and it was
not clear how much Yahoo plans to invest in the hugely popular
application, the Journal said.
Yahoo and Snapchat were not immediately available for
comments.
Institutional Venture Partners and DST Global, two previous
Snapchat investors, are also planning to invest in the company,
the paper reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Yahoo's shares were up 1.4 percent at $41.07 in late trading
on Friday.
(Reporting By Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)