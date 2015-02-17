(Adds background on Snapchat valuation)
Feb 17 Snapchat is looking to raise as much as
$500 million in a new funding round that would value the mobile
messaging company at up to $19 billion, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
The latest valuation is a massive increase for the company,
which Facebook Inc offered to buy for $3 billion in late
2013. Snapchat's previous funding round, completed late last
year, valued the company at more than $10 billion.
Executives of the company, which allows its more than 100
million users to send messages that disappear after a few
seconds, are in advanced talks with fund managers, the person
told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1AiWtif)
Los Angeles-based Snapchat could not be reached immediately
for comment.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and Bill Rigby in
Seattle; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)