By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Snapchat, the red-hot
private messaging service, said on Thursday that it knew for
months about a security loophole that allowed hackers this week
to harvest millions of phone numbers and announced changes to
its systems.
An anonymous group called Snapchat DB posted the usernames
and phone numbers of 4.6 million Snapchat users on New Year's
Eve, days after the startup - headed by 23-year old founder Evan
Spiegel - brushed off warnings that its app still contained
security loopholes.
The hacker group, which claimed to be based in the United
States and Europe, made the entire database available for
download but redacted the last two digits of every phone number.
Snapchat DB said it was working to raise awareness about
Snapchat's security holes, not out of malicious intent.
In its first public statement since the leak, Snapchat said
in a blog post on Thursday that no "snaps" - the contents of
messages - were compromised or accessed as part of the hack.
Snapchat was first alerted to the vulnerability in August by
a security group called Gibson Security. Snapchat said it made
changes to its system to address the weaknesses, but the company
also published a blog post downplaying the threat as
"theoretical" on Dec. 27.
Snapchat DB carried out the hack and disclosed the phone
numbers just four days later.
The hack was a rare black eye for a high-flying appmaker
started by Stanford University undergraduates in 2011. Snapchat
has soared in popularity over the past year because it allows
its users - mostly teens - to send private pictures and messages
that self-destruct after 10 seconds at most.
Snapchat's immense popularity among young users has made it
one of the most closely watched social media companies in the
world, and Facebook Inc reportedly offered $3 billion
last year in a failed acquisition bid.
Snapchat asks new users for their phone number so that their
friends can find them on the service. The phone numbers were not
attached to any real names.
Calling the hackers' disclosure an "abuse" of its system,
Snapchat said Thursday that it was first told by security
experts in August that its "Find Friends" feature may contain a
weakness.
The company did not apologize for the leaks but said it
would carry out some changes to prevent further unwanted
disclosures.
"We will be releasing an updated version of the Snapchat
application that will allow Snapchatters to opt out of appearing
in Find Friends after they have verified their phone number,"
the company wrote. "We're also improving rate limiting and other
restrictions to address future attempts to abuse our service."
Rate limiting restricts how many times a party can query the
Snapchat servers.
CHANGES 'PROMISING'
In an email to Reuters, the group claiming to be behind the
New Years Eve hack called it "promising" that Snapchat was
beginning to address its security vulnerabilities.
"Let's hope they aren't trying to downplay the situation
once again and avoid the heat, but instead taking reasonable
steps to secure sensitive user information," Snapchat DB said.
"Actions speak louder than words."