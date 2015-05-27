RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 26 Snapchat
CEO Evan Spiegel said on Tuesday the company plans to have an
initial public offering but did not specify when that would
happen.
"We have to IPO," Spiegel said during a talk at a technology
conference hosted in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., by technology
online-only publication Re/code.
"It's just another dot on the list of things to do," Spiegel
added.
In 2013, Snapchat turned down a $3 billion offer from
Facebook to acquire the company. Alibaba poured
$200 million into the ephemeral photo- and video-sharing app in
March at a valuation of $15 billion.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Ken Wills)