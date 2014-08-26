SAN FRANCISCO Aug 26 Venture capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byer has agreed to invest in
fast-growing messaging startup Snapchat at a valuation close to
$10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
The venture-capital firm had committed to invest up to $20
million in Snapchat in May, the Journal cited one of the people
as saying, without elaborating.
At least one other strategic investor has committed to
joining the latest round of funding, the Journal cited two of
the people as saying.
If the deal goes through, Snapchat would join a select club
of tech startups with valuations of $10 billion or more,
including car-ride service Uber and rooms-to-let startup AirBnB.
Snapchat, a so-called ephemeral messaging service popular
with teenagers, turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from
Facebook Inc last year, a source close to the matter told
Reuters.
It now lets users send photo-messages that vanish within
seconds, but is expected to soon begin offering advertising or
branch out into additional services. Snapchat is similar to a
new crop of popular mobile messaging apps that compete with
established Internet services such as Twitter Inc's and
Facebook.
Though few of them have established business models, their
rapid user growth and perceptions of advertising potential have
aroused intense investor interest over the past year or so.
Neither Snapchat nor Kleiner were immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)