SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Mobile messaging company
Snapchat blamed third-party software apps for possible security
lapses that may have led to its users' private photos being at
risk of online publication by hackers.
"We can confirm that Snapchat servers were never breached
and were not the source of these leaks," the company said in an
emailed statement on Friday.
A massive file containing at least 100,000 Snapchat photos
has been collected by hackers who were preparing to publish them
online, according to a report on Friday on the blog Business
Insider. Snapchat allows its users to send each other photos and
videos that automatically disappear after a few seconds.
Snapchat said that its users were "allegedly victimized by
their use of third-party apps to send and receive Snaps, a
practice that we expressly prohibit in our terms of use
precisely because they compromise our users' security."
A Snapchat representative also noted that the company's
statement was based only on media reports of the leaked photos,
and that the company could not verify whether hackers had
actually breached any third-party software containing stolen
Snapchat photos.
Snapchat is particularly popular among teenagers, and some
media reports raised concerns that the hackers' file could
contain nude "selfie" pictures of teens who expected the photos
to be deleted shortly after they were sent.
Reuters was not able to verify whether any Snapchat photos
were posted online.
According to the Business Insider report, hackers may have
obtained the photos by breaching the computer servers that power
specialized, third-party services that allow consumers to save
the Snapchat photos they receive. Users of the online file
sharing forum 4Chan have downloaded the files and are creating a
searchable database of the stolen photos, the report said.
The leaked photos could become particularly problematic for
Snapchat, a privately owned company that has faced criticism for
its privacy practices and that is in the process of raising
money in a funding round that would give the company a $10
billion valuation, according to media reports.
The potential publishing of the private Snapchat photos
comes shortly after nude pictures of actress Jennifer Lawrence
and images purporting to be of dozens of other female actresses
were posted on 4Chan. Media reports said Apple
Inc's iCloud accounts had apparently been hacked to
obtain the photos.
Los Angeles-based Snapchat is among a new crop of popular
mobile apps that compete with established Internet services such
as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc.
In May, Snapchat settled charges with U.S. regulators
accusing it of deceiving customers by promising that photos on
its service disappeared forever. According to the Federal Trade
Commission, photos sent on Snapchat could, in fact, be saved by
recipients using several methods.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Matthew Lewis)