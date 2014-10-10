(Adds comments by security executive)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Mobile messaging company
Snapchat blamed third-party software apps for possible security
lapses that may have led to its users' private photos being at
risk of online publication by hackers.
A file containing at least 100,000 Snapchat photos has been
collected by hackers who were preparing to publish them online,
according to a report on the Business Insider blog. Snapchat
lets users send photos and videos that disappear in seconds.
"We can confirm that Snapchat servers were never breached
and were not the source of these leaks," the company said in an
emailed statement.
Users were "allegedly victimized by their use of third-party
apps to send and receive Snaps, a practice that we expressly
prohibit in our terms of use precisely because they compromise
our users' security."
A Snapchat representative noted the company's statement was
based on reports of leaked photos, and that it could not verify
whether hackers had breached third-party software containing
stolen Snapchat photos.
Snapchat, one of a crop of new apps that compete with
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, is popular among
teenagers. Some media reports raised concerns that the hackers'
file could contain nude "selfie" pictures of teens who expected
the photos to be deleted.
Leaked photos could also become problematic for Snapchat,
which has faced criticism over privacy practices. It is now
raising money in a funding round that would give it a $10
billion valuation, according to reports.
Reuters was unable to verify whether any Snapchat photos had
been posted online.
According to Business Insider, hackers may have obtained the
photos by breaching third-party services that allow consumers to
save the Snapchat photos they receive. Users of the online forum
4Chan downloaded the files and are creating a searchable
database of the stolen photos, the report said.
Tal Klein, a vice president at cloud security firm Adallom,
said he could not rule out the possibility that the entire
incident was a hoax.
He noted that some of the purported Snapchat photos posted
on 4Chan had digital signatures that matched his firm's database
of stolen images previously circulated online.
That suggests the episode could be fictitious, or that the
supposed cache of new photos was a collection of previously
stolen Snapchat images aggregated by hackers, said Klein.
The potential publishing of private Snapchat photos comes
shortly after nude pictures of actress Jennifer Lawrence and
images purporting to be of dozens of other actresses were posted
on 4Chan. Media reports said Apple Inc's iCloud
accounts had apparently been hacked to obtain the photos.
In May, Snapchat settled charges with U.S. regulators
accusing it of deceiving customers by promising that photos on
its service disappeared forever. According to the Federal Trade
Commission, photos sent on Snapchat could be saved using several
methods.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Matthew Lewis)