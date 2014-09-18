MUMBAI, Sept 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
is in talks with online retailer Snapdeal to enter
India, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing two
people aware of the development.
Alibaba, whose shares are set to debut on the U.S. market on
Friday in what could be the world's largest ever initial public
offering, has discussed with Snapdeal a possible investment in
the Indian company, but a decision has not been reached yet, the
daily reported.
Snapdeal, in which Ratan Tata, the former chairman of
India's salt-to-steel Tata conglomerate, holds a stake, is also
attracting attention from Japan's largest e-commerce company
Rakuten Inc and telecommunications firm SoftBank Corp
, the report said, citing investment banking sources.
Snapdeal spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
speculation, while Alibaba was not available for immediate
comment when reached by Reuters.
Alibaba increased the price range on its initial public
offering to $66 to $68 on Monday, reflecting strong demand from
investors for the year's most anticipated debut.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
MUMBAI, and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)