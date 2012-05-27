BRIEF-ViewRay receives FDA 510(k) clearance for MRIdian Linac
* Total backlog of $133.2 million as of December 31, 2016, representing 23 signed sales contracts
May 27 Shares of Snap-on Inc are up about 19 percent this year, and the maker of tools used in automobile repair could see its stock rise another 20 percent, according to a report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.
With Americans holding onto their cars longer due to uncertain economic conditions and two out of every three cars on the road beyond its dealer warranty, there will likely be continued, stable business for independent auto repair shops, a growing customer base for Snap-on, the report said.
Snap-on products are also increasingly being used in aerospace, mining and power generation, the report said.
"We are anticipating solid growth for Snap-on as U.S. economic conditions improve and more industries bring in repair professionals," said Morningstar analyst Richard Hilgert.
Michael Shelton, a portfolio manager for Milwaukee-based Nicholas Company, estimates Snap-on shares to be worth $74, the article said.
Snap-on shares closed at $60.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot; Editing by Derek Caney)
* Total backlog of $133.2 million as of December 31, 2016, representing 23 signed sales contracts
TORONTO/NEW YORK, Feb 27 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation in for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.