Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
The following is a list of key interest rates for major industrialised nations.
This page is updated when interest rate changes are announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***"
----------------------------------------------- Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced
U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08
Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10 Japan....... Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10
Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08 Euro zone...... Min bid rate at refi tender 0.75% (1.00) *** Jul 05, 12 Marginal lending rate 1.5% (1.74) *** Jul 05, 12 Deposit rate 0.00% (0.25) *** Jul 05, 12 China......lending rate 6.00% (6.31) *** Jul 05, 12 UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09 Canada......Overnight rate 1.00% (0.75) Sep 08, 10 Switzerland..... Libor target range 0.00-0.25%(0.00-0.75) Aug 03, 11 Sweden......Repo rate 1.50% (1.75) Feb 16, 12 Australia...Cash rate 3.50% (3.75) Jun 05, 12 New Zealand Official Cash Rate 2.50% (3.00) Mar 10 11 Denmark.....Lending rate 0.20% (0.45) *** Jul 05, 12
CD rate -0.20% (0.05) *** Jul 05, 12 Norway......Deposit rate 1.50% (1.75) Mar 14, 12
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering