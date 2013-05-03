BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
The following is a list of key interest rates for major industrialised nations. This page is updated when interest rate changes are announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***" ----------------------------------------------- Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08 Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10 Japan....... Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10 Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08 Euro zone...... Min bid rate at refi tender 0.50% (0.75) May 02, 13 Marginal lending rate 1.00% (1.50) May 02, 13 Deposit rate 0.00% (0.25) Jul 05, 12 China......lending rate 6.00% (6.31) Jul 05, 12 UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09 Canada......Overnight rate 1.00% (0.75) Sep 08, 10 Switzerland..... Libor target range 0.00-0.25%(0.00-0.75) Aug 03, 11 Sweden......Repo rate 1.00% (1.25) Dec 18, 12 Australia...Cash rate 3.00% (3.25) Dec 04, 12 New Zealand Official Cash Rate 2.50% (3.00) Mar 10 11 Denmark.....Lending rate 0.20% (0.30) May 02, 13 CD rate -0.10%(-0.20) Jan 24, 13 Norway......Deposit rate 1.50% (1.75) Mar 14, 12
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates