UPDATE 1-China FX reserves rebound above $3 trln in Feb, first rise in 8 mths
* Forex reserves rise $6.92 bln in Feb to $3.005 trln -c.bank
The following is a list of key interest rates for major industrialised nations. This page is updated when interest rate changes are announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***" ----------------------------------------------- Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08 Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10 Japan....... Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10 Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08 Euro zone...... Min bid rate at refi tender 0.25% (0.50) Nov 07, 13 Marginal lending rate 0.75% (1.00) Nov 07, 13 Deposit rate 0.00% (0.25) Jul 05, 12 China......lending rate 6.00% (6.31) Jul 05, 12 UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09 Canada......Overnight rate 1.00% (0.75) Sep 08, 10 Switzerland..... Libor target range 0.00-0.25%(0.00-0.75) Aug 03, 11 Sweden......Repo rate 0.75% (1.00) Dec 17, 13 Australia...Cash rate 2.50% (2.75) Aug 06, 13 New Zealand Official Cash Rate 2.50% (3.00) Mar 10 11 Denmark.....Lending rate 0.20% (0.30) May 02, 13 CD rate -0.10%(-0.20) Jan 24, 13 Norway......Deposit rate 1.50% (1.75) Mar 14, 12
LONDON, March 7 Investors sold fixed-rate Italian government bonds on Tuesday in order to free up room in their portfolios for new inflation-linked debt that will offer protection against rising consumer prices in the euro zone.
TBILISI, March 7 Georgia's total foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.781 billion as of March 1 from $2.797 billion a month earlier, but up from $2.426 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.