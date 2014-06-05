GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
The following is a list of key interest rates for major industrialised nations. This page is updated when interest rate changes are announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***" ----------------------------------------------- Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08 Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10 Japan....... Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10 Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08 Euro zone...... Min bid rate at refi tender 0.15% (0.25) Jun 04, 14 Marginal lending rate 0.40% (0.75) Jun 04, 14 Deposit rate -0.10% (0.00) Jun 04, 14 China......lending rate 6.00% (6.31) Jul 05, 12 UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09 Canada......Overnight rate 1.00% (0.75) Sep 08, 10 Switzerland..... Libor target range 0.00-0.25%(0.00-0.75) Aug 03, 11 Sweden......Repo rate 0.75% (1.00) Dec 17, 13 Australia...Cash rate 2.50% (2.75) Aug 06, 13 New Zealand Official Cash Rate 3.00% (2.75) Apr 24, 14 Denmark.....Lending rate 0.20% (0.30) May 02, 13 CD rate 0.05%(-0.10) Apr 24, 14 Norway......Deposit rate 1.50% (1.75) Mar 14, 12
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
