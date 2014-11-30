ZURICH Nov 30 The Swiss National Bank welcomed
the rejection of a popular vote that would have forced it to buy
up vast amounts of gold, adding it remained committed to
enforcing its cap on the franc with the utmost determination.
The "Save our Swiss gold" initiative, proposed by the
right-wing Swiss People's Party out of concern the central bank
has sold too much of its gold in the past, was rejected by 77
percent of voters on Sunday.
If the vote had passed, the central bank would have had to
boost its gold reserves to 20 percent from the 8 percent
currently, severely complicating policy at a time when it is
trying to defend a 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc imposed
at the height of the euro crisis.
"An acceptance of the initiative would have severely
constrained the SNB in fulfilling this mandate. With conditions
unchanged, the SNB can now continue pursuing its monetary policy
geared towards price stability," the central bank said in a
statement.
"The SNB will continue to enforce the minimum exchange rate
with the utmost determination and is prepared to buy foreign
currency in unlimited quantities to this end."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)