Interest rates too low - German Fin Min Schaeuble
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss National Bank has not ruled out negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television on Thursday.
Asked what further measures the SNB could take to defend its cap on the Swiss franc, Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television SRF: "Many things are possible. In particular, we have not ruled out the introduction of negative interest rates."
At its quarterly meeting on Thursday, the SNB toughened its stance on defending the cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, but stopped short of announcing further measures for now. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
(Adds drivers of growth) MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexican industrial output rose slightly in January compared to December as production grew at mines and manufacturers, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in January compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency said. Mining expanded 1.1 percent compared to December, while manufacturing grew 0.5 percent. Utilities fell 2 percent while construction
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar rose on Tuesday, bolstered by an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and helped by political risks in Europe amid Dutch and French elections that have pressured European currencies.