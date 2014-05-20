BERNE May 20 The Swiss National Bank will
continue to do business with Credit Suisse as it has
done in the past despite the bank's guilty plea to helping
wealthly Americans dodge taxes, the central bank's chairman said
on Tuesday.
"We will continue our business relationship with Credit
Suisse as was the case in the past," Thomas Jordan said at an
event in Bern.
Jordan added: "We expect that the U.S. Justice Department
treats all banks equally and fairly and that Swiss banks are no
exceptions."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold)