* Danthine says SNB sees no inflation risks - paper
* Says hiking rates would put price stability at risk
* Says UBS, Credit Suisse to meet Basel III capital rules
this year
* Says external shock could trigger housing crisis
ZURICH, Feb 2 The Swiss National Bank would only
consider scrapping its minimum exchange rate of 1.20 Swiss
francs per euro if inflation were much higher and there was less
upward pressure on the currency, its vice-chairman was quoted as
saying on Sunday.
Asked what would have to happen for the SNB to renounce to
the cap, Jean-Pierre Danthine told Swiss newspaper
Sonntagsblick: "We would have to be in a totally different
economic situation. Inflation would have to rise significantly,
the appreciation pressure on the franc would have to be
noticeably lower."
Danthine said there were no inflation risks over the next
three years, meaning the minimum exchange rate remained the
appropriate tool to guarantee price stability for the
foreseeable future.
The SNB introduced the cap in 2011 to fend off deflation and
recession. It had to intervene heavily in forex markets to
defend the cap in 2011 and 2012, inflating its balance sheet,
but has not had to buy euros for francs in over a year now.
On the risks attached to the size of the SNB's balance
sheet, Danthine said: "There's only an inflation danger if the
money enters economic circulation. With the SNB bills, we have
the instrument allowing us to react immediately if that should
happen to too great an extent."
He said raising interest rates was not an option. "If we
raise interest rates, we put the minimum exchange rate and price
stability at risk," he said.
Danthine said Switzerland had made good progress in tackling
the problem of potentially having to unwind its two big banks,
UBS and Credit Suisse, in the event of a
crisis, but had not solved all the questions yet.
"Switzerland did more than other countries. The banks as
well have changed more than their competitors. But we have not
reached our goal yet," he said.
He said Credit Suisse was on track to satisfy capital
requirements under the new Basel III rules as early as this
year. "UBS should also be able to do that," he added.
Danthine warned that imbalances in Switzerland's mortgage
and housing market could trigger a crisis in the event of an
external shock.
"We've seen the currencies of different emerging countries
fall dramatically over the last few days. The euro zone also
remains fragile," he said.
He said the SNB was discussing measures to tighten
self-regulation in mortgage lending with the finance ministry,
the financial markets supervisor FINMA and the banks,
considering for example stricter rules for mortgage
affordability.
The Swiss government said last month it was raising the
level of capital banks must hold against their mortgage book
after a move last year to dampen the housing market boom did not
adequately rein in the sector.
Danthine declined to say whether he was planning to retire
next year or whether he would ask the bank council to allow him
to keep his job for a maximum of three more years.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)