GENEVA Jan 24 The Swiss National Bank's policy
of limiting the value of the franc to no more than 1.20 francs
per euro was not set up for making small adjustments,
vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said in a newspaper interview
published on Thursday.
Asked if the SNB could move the cap to 1.25 per euro after a
weakening of the franc's value this month, Danthine welcomed the
easing of pressure on the cap but told the Tribune de Geneve
newspaper that even if the Swiss currency remained overvalued,
the cap policy was not designed for fine-tuning.
