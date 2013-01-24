GENEVA Jan 24 The Swiss National Bank's policy of limiting the value of the franc to no more than 1.20 francs per euro was not set up for making small adjustments, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Asked if the SNB could move the cap to 1.25 per euro after a weakening of the franc's value this month, Danthine welcomed the easing of pressure on the cap but told the Tribune de Geneve newspaper that even if the Swiss currency remained overvalued, the cap policy was not designed for fine-tuning. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Susan Fenton)