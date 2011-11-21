* SNB aims to distribute 1 bln Swiss franc annually to Confederation, cantons

* Payout will only take place if distribution reserve is positive

* Timing of next payout depends on financial mkt developments (Recasts lead, adds reaction from cantons, Jordan comment)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Nov 21 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) told Switzerland's cantons on Monday they might not receive their customary dividend as the central bank tries to shore up its balance sheet after racking up record losses in 2010 to try and stop the franc soaring.

Under its new framework agreed with the finance ministry, the SNB said it would reduce its annual payout to the federal government and Switzerland's 26 cantons to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 bln), if and when it posts a big enough profit.

The new framework, which covers the financial years 2011 to 2015, replaces a 2008 agreement to distribute 2.5 billion Swiss francs of profit annually until 2017.

The SNB said its independence and determination of monetary policy cannot be compromised by profit considerations but has faced grumbling from the cantons who rely on the dividend for their budgets.

At the end of 2010 the distribution reserve had a shortfall of 5 billion Swiss francs, after the SNB ran up a loss of nearly 21 billion Swiss francs last year -- its biggest loss ever -- due to currency interventions to weaken the franc.

"It is unclear when exactly distribution payments will be possible as this depends on developments in the financial markets," the SNB said in a statement on Monday.

Before the cantons can get their hands on the money, the SNB must first recover that loss and pay provisions into its currency reserves for this year and next, the SNB said.

"For the cantons its a very difficult situation, it's a drastic measure," Christian Wanner, head of the cantonal finance directors told Swiss television.

The cut in annual dividend, which is shared out between central government and the 26 cantons, will be a headache for budget planners accustomed to the SNB handout. The canton of Zurich can expect to receive 115 million Swiss francs, down from 290 million francs, if the SNB pays out.

Canton Lucerne said recently it would raise taxes in 2012 to compensate for the expected lack of future payout.

To tame the Swiss franc which flirted with parity against the euro in August, the SNB imposed a cap of 1.20 francs to the single currency on Sept. 6 and vowed to defend it using all means necessary.

There has been widespread political support for the move, which contrasts with the sharp criticism of the interventions in 2010 that ran up huge losses and prompted calls for SNB President Philipp Hildebrand to resign.

But political support shifted for the SNB to take further action after investors fleeing the euro zone's debt crisis drove the safe-haven franc to repeated records against the euro and the dollar this year.

SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week the SNB would not be swayed by demands from business groups and politicians.

Foreign reserves data released so far has showed the central bank has up till now succeeded in defending the cap without its balance sheet ballooning.

In October the SNB swung to a nine-month consolidated profit of 5.8 billion Swiss francs ($6.7 billion) from a loss of $10.8 billion in the first half. ($1 = 0.916 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ramya Venugopal, Ron Askew)