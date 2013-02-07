ZURICH Feb 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves fell for the fourth consecutive month in
January, data showed on Thursday, as the franc pulled away from
the 1.20 per euro limit the central bank imposed in September
2011.
The SNB held 427.049 billion Swiss francs in foreign
currency at the end of January, compared with a revised 427.196
billion for December, preliminary data calculated according to
the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.
With sentiment in the euro zone improving gradually, the
franc has slipped bellow the 1.20-1.22 francs per euro range in
which it traded for most of 2012, easing pressure on the SNB to
step in and defend the 1.20 limit by buying euros.
The SNB's reserve data is closely watched by investors for
signs of how much the bank is spending to defend the 1.20 limit.
At times, the SNB had to intervene with huge sums to protect the
limit as investors worried about sovereign debts in Europe bid
up the safe haven franc.
