by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - With a floor at 1.20 being actively defended, the SNB is now under increasing pressure to do more as deflation continues. SNB Chairman Hildebrand repeated the view over the weekend that the SNB is ready to take further action should the still strong CHF fail to weaken.

Failure of the CHF to weaken would in the SNB's eyes lead to deflationary trends and weigh strongly on the economy. When asked about lifting the EUR/CHF floor from 1.20 to 1.30 it was interesting that Hildebrand just said that they were monitoring the data and "will take further measures if necessary".

It is important to keep in mind that the SNB's basis for action is if the CHF fails to weaken and not if it strengthens further. The fact that EUR/CHF has stuck around 1.20 clearly provides the basis for action, especially as the floor has built up credibility since its inception on Sept 6.

The inflation data could be seen as a trigger with CPI for Oct coming in at a weaker than expected -0.1% m/m (exp +0.2%) with the y/y rate moving from +0.5% to -0.1%. However, we must remember that the inflation data is for October and the SNB will be likely using survey data more than the actual inflation to gauge the price environment.

The problem with a higher EUR/CHF rate is that you are simply making it more attractive for safe haven seekers to enter at more attractive levels. The question thus is not just about lifting the floor but whether the flow of money into the CHF as a safe haven has been made unattractive enough. It seems likely that if the floor is lifted then it will happen in conjunction with other measures to make the CHF less attractive for those looking for a safe haven.

The SNB does not meet until Dec 15, and given that the last time they shifted to the 1.20 floor ahead of the Sept meeting there is a strong chance that any shift to a higher floor will be announced in early Dec.

A high risk/reward play for a potential lifting of the floor involves being long a 3-month 1.25 EUR call/CHF put with knock-out at 1.20 and selling a 3-month 1.30 strike EUR call/USD put.

The net cost of this structure is 0.67% but the idea is not to hold it to maturity. Instead selling the structure with 1-month or 2-months to expiry would net a premium of 0.42% and 0.51% respectively (based on unchanged spot/vols) reducing the net cost of holding the position considerably.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist based in London)