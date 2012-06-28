ZURICH, June 28 The cap the Swiss National Bank imposed on the soaring franc is essential for the economy, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

"We have had a rough road in Switzerland since the onset of the financial and economic crisis with strong appreciation of the Swiss franc that has constituted major challenge and at times a major threat to the Swiss economy," Danthine said.

"The minimum exchange rate is an absolute necessity for the Swiss economy," he said in a presentation exploring other international experiences with attempts to control exchange rates.

To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the SNB set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro last September, after safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro zone's debt crisis had nearly pushed it to parity with the common currency. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)