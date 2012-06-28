ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss National Bank is ready to take further measures, including imposing possible capital controls, in the case of a severe crisis, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

Asked about the possibility of capital controls to prevent deflation, Danthine said: "We don't need at the moment extra instruments... We are prepared to use other instruments in a worst case scenario."

Speaking at an event in Zurich, Danthine cited Sweden's imposition of negative interest rates as an example of capital controls that did not have a major negative impact.

"It didn't create any problem and it also didn't impose any burden on the banking sector," he said.

To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the SNB set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro last September after safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro zone's debt crisis had nearly pushed it to parity with the common currency. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)