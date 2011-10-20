by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - While EUR/CHF floor at 1.20 has become credible we think that a European financial/sovereign debt crisis that has become systemic as well as geopolitical considerations will see the SNB maintain the 1.20 floor on EUR/CHF

We suggest a zero option structure that looks to take advantage of the 1.20 floor holding with maximum profit of five big figures should EUR/CHF not trade 1.1950 over the next three months and ends between 1.1951-1.2500.

There have been persistent rumours that the SNB will lift the 1.20 floor on EUR/CHF. Previously we considered it too early for the SNB to adjust the floor as; 1) the floor had not had time to build sufficient credibility; and 2) that it was too early to jump to a new floor as more aggressive QE was not yet required (see "What's the difference between 1.20 and 1.25?"; Sept 20). We still believe that the floor will not be adjusted from the current 1.20.

The 1.20 EUR/CHF floor is credible: Expectations of how far the floor could be moved higher continue to be inflated. A month ago the suggestion was 1.25 and then we heard 1.30 but now we have a Swiss trade union association calling for the cap to be moved to 1.40. While the signals from the options market and survey evidence suggests that the 1.20 floor has built up credibility, we think it is still unlikely based on geopolitical considerations.

The 1.20 floor has become more credible with; 1) options markets showing that the 1-month risk/reversal bias toward CHF calls has shifted to favouring CHF puts; and 2) Credit Suisse ZEW Indicator for October showing the share of respondents expecting the CHF to lose terrain against the EUR rising to 34.3% from 18.9%.

The price action also shows that there is an unwillingness of the spec community to take on SNB intervention. The SNB can in theory successfully raise the floor on EUR/CHF from 1.20.

"You've got me? Who's got you?" scenario suggests caution: The Eurozone remains unable to find a solution to the financial/sovereign crisis. While expectations are high that we are near the point of using a bazooka we must remember that the crisis has moved on and this is what the pressure on AAA France and AAA EFSF bonds is telling us. The crisis has become systemic and impacting the core as opposed to the peripherals.

While the core can build a firewall around the peripherals it is hard to see who will come to the support of the core especially France where the markets continue to see a threat to its AAA rating. This reminds me of the old (and best) Superman movie where our hero catches Lois Lane, who has fallen off a skyscraper, and says "Easy, miss. I've got you" to which Lois Lane replies "You - you've got me? Who's got you?".

Without the ECB involvement who's got the core? Given that the debt crisis is far from being over if the SNB were to raise the floor now then it might mean increased and costly intervention at higher levels.

As do geopolitical considerations: Politically it is going to be difficult for the SNB to move to targeting a higher EUR/CHF especially in an environment where the global economy lacks a growth engine and most countries are looking to exports for growth. In such an environment it is difficult for the SNB to sell a higher EUR/CHF floor as it would be akin to a 'beggar-thy-neighbor' approach. This especially as latest trade data show the Swiss economy managed to export 9.5% in September after a rise of 2.4% in August.

Moving to a 1.20 floor in September was an easy sell to policy makers abroad on the grounds that EUR/CHF had overshot to the downside and SNB was justified in preventing CHF strength as opposed to pursuing CHF weakness. Shifting the floor would change this perception and highlight that the SNB was effectively engaging in a modified form of drawing a line in the sand type of FX intervention. Hiking the floor form 1.20 would be a hard sell especially when there are downside risks to the global economy.

In sum, while the market might speculate we do not look for or expect the SNB to adjust the floor on EUR/CHF at least until we start to see tangible signs that the European financial/sovereign debt crisis has turned.

Option structure to play for 1.20 holding over next 3-months: A zero cost structure that is worth considering for those who believe that 1) 1.1950 will not trade over the next three months and 2) EUR/CHF will stay below 1.30 is to look at being long a 3m 1.30 EUR put/CHF call with a reverse knock-out at 1.1950 financed by the sale of a 1.20-1.25 EUR put/USD call spread.

As mentioned above the structure is zero cost with the maximum profit being made when spot is between 1.1951-1.2500 as long as 1.1950 does not trade during the 3-month period. If 1.1950 does trade then the structure incurs a loss of five big figures so the structure requires a strong belief that the SNB will defend 1.2000.

For a chart of EUR/CHF and 10-year ES/DE spread, please click on:

link.reuters.com/raw54s

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)