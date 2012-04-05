* Franc breaches 1.20 level for first time
* SNB vows to keep defending level
* First big test of SNB resolve
ZURICH, April 5 Investors tested the Swiss
central bank's resolve to defend its currency policy on Thursday
by driving the franc's value above a cap that has held since
September and that is intended to protect the economy.
Foreign exchange traders said the central bank bought euros
as the Swiss franc closed in on and then broke through the 1.20
per euro limit.
"We won't accept any exchange rate below 1.20. We are
committed to buying foreign exchange in unlimited quantities to
defend this level," a spokesman for the SNB said.
The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has sent investors
scurrying for safety in the franc. A new wave of fears this week
over the ability of Spain, the euro bloc's fourth largest
economy, to manage its public and private sector debt burden has
weakened the euro against most major currencies.
Fears that a surging franc could hurt Swiss exporters and
the nation's tourism industry, tipping the economy into
recession, drove the SNB to cap the currency on Sept. 6. It has
vowed unlimited interventions if needed.
On Thursday, the franc surged to a 7-month peak of 1.1990
per euro on EBS trading platform. It was last at 1.2018 francs
per euro at 1102 GMT, 0.2 percent weaker on the day.
The SNB declined to confirm or deny whether they had been
buying euros.
"Certainly, the sharp bounce and the fact that stops
(stop-loss trading) did not trigger a sustained lunge lower in
euro-Swiss would be consistent with suggestions that the SNB was
in the market," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
"The central bank was also quick to reassert its earlier
statements that it would intervene in an unlimited way to defend
their FX strategy," Maher said.
Some traders said it was euro weakness, rather than franc
strength, which prompted the cap's breach.
"Effectively the euro is weak against everything today,
including versus the franc. The market is not at all liquid
ahead of the Easter holidays," said Giuseppe Manieri, who
manages 900 million francs at fund manager Premium Currency
Advisers.
"The move was seen as primarily stop-loss driven, with the
market gapping lower after bids at 1.2030 got filled. We
estimate 1-2 billion euros was sold at 1.20," Citi foreign
exchange analyst James Thornhill said.
Traders had been reluctant to test the SNB's credibility
after getting burned just after it introduced the cap, which
knocked some 8 percent off the franc's value in one hit.
Prior to that, SNB intervention to rein in the currency had
been less successful. The central bank ran up huge losses in
2010 trying to keep a lid on the franc, prompting calls for then
chairman Philipp Hildebrand to step down.
The SNB has been using foreign exchange swaps and other
measures to boost liquidity in the money market to weaken the
franc. Data released on Thursday showed the SNB's foreign
currency reserves rose in March to 237.5 billion Swiss francs.
Recent data shows the cap is helping to stabilise the
economy, even though the currency remains some 30 percent
stronger than it was before the crisis, prompting calls for more
central bank action.
Swissquote analyst Peter Rosenstreich says data on Thursday
showing a greater-than-expected rise in inflation had eased
pressure on the SNB to do more to weaken the currency, prompting
traders to test the limit.
"We think that the uptick in inflation today might have been
the catalyst" for the attack on the cap, Rosenstreich said,
predicting the central bank will actively defend the cap.
"Given their past statements on "unlimited funds" and
credibility issues, we suspect that the days of just verbal
intervention are over."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto, Nia
Williams and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)