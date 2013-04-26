BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss National Bank will stand by its cap on the Swiss franc against the euro and is ready to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities if necessary, its chairman said on Friday.
"The SNB will...continue to enforce the minimum exchange rate with the utmost determination and, if required, is prepared to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities for this purpose," Thomas Jordan said in a speech at the central bank's general meeting of shareholders.
(Reporting by Emma Farge)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)