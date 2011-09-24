(Adds details, comment on UBS)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Swiss National Bank
Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said on Saturday he would do all
that is necessary to maintain a ceiling on the Swiss franc, but
declined to provide further details.
"We will enforce the exchange rate cap with all
consequences," he said in response to questions on the
sidelines of a conference at meetings of the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
Hildebrand would not discuss whether the SNB has plans to
strengthen the cap and what resources it will bring to bear to
defend it.
"With regard to how, when, and how much, we won't have any
comment," he said.
The Swiss central bank earlier this month shocked financial
markets by setting an exchange rate limit on the soaring franc
to stave off a recession. The SNB, in unusually direct language
for any central bank, said it would not tolerate an exchange
rate below 1.20 francs to the euro and would defend the target
by buying other currencies in unlimited quantities.
Commenting on the resignation of the chief executive of
embattled Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX(UBS.N), Hildebrand said
Oswald Gruebel deserved credit for returning the institution to
profitability.
"For those efforts, he deserves a lot of credit,"
Hildebrand said. "The rest is a decision that he took, in
discussions as I imagine between the board and his colleagues,"
he said.
( Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)