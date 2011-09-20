by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - A simple answer to the question
above is five big figures. But this is not a maths questions
but a desire to look at what implications we can draw should
the rumours that the SNB will move their FX target from above
1.20 to above 1.25.
A move now could prove counterproductive...
It would have been easier answering this question if we had
some hard data on how much the SNB has intervened in the FX
spot, forward and options market since the announcement on Sept
6. Without the data we must assume that the SNB has been
successful in limiting CHF gains to 1.20 without using too much
ammunition; as moving the target so early in the 'game' could
prove to be counterproductive. This is especially as so much
remains unresolved with regards to global uncertainties which
for the SNB the European debt crisis is at the top of the
list.
...but shine has come off safe haven assets and SNB
achieves QE via an FX target.
The shine has also come off gold as well as other risk
assets and the USD in particular has started to act not only a
safe haven but also reflecting the shortage that were seen in
2008 for some players. While we think it is too early for the
SNB to be playing around with the floor on EUR/CHF when the
existing floor has not yet built up sufficient credibility we
must keep in mind that the SNB has an exchange rate target.
With short-term nominal interest rates at zero and the SNB
having adopted QE which will be achieved through the exchange
rate further QE can only be achieved via a shift higher in the
exchange rate target. Remember that the SNB still views the
value of the CHF as "high" at 1.20 and has said that it will
"take further measures" if the "economic outlook or
deflationary risks" so require.
This means that the only way to bring about further
monetary easing, or further QE, is to conduct greater
intervention by moving the minimum level of EUR/CHF higher. The
problem is that not much has changed since the quarterly
meeting last week and this week for the SNB to spring another
surprise on the markets.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)