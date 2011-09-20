by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - A simple answer to the question above is five big figures. But this is not a maths questions but a desire to look at what implications we can draw should the rumours that the SNB will move their FX target from above 1.20 to above 1.25.

A move now could prove counterproductive...

It would have been easier answering this question if we had some hard data on how much the SNB has intervened in the FX spot, forward and options market since the announcement on Sept 6. Without the data we must assume that the SNB has been successful in limiting CHF gains to 1.20 without using too much ammunition; as moving the target so early in the 'game' could prove to be counterproductive. This is especially as so much remains unresolved with regards to global uncertainties which for the SNB the European debt crisis is at the top of the list.

...but shine has come off safe haven assets and SNB achieves QE via an FX target.

The shine has also come off gold as well as other risk assets and the USD in particular has started to act not only a safe haven but also reflecting the shortage that were seen in 2008 for some players. While we think it is too early for the SNB to be playing around with the floor on EUR/CHF when the existing floor has not yet built up sufficient credibility we must keep in mind that the SNB has an exchange rate target.

With short-term nominal interest rates at zero and the SNB having adopted QE which will be achieved through the exchange rate further QE can only be achieved via a shift higher in the exchange rate target. Remember that the SNB still views the value of the CHF as "high" at 1.20 and has said that it will "take further measures" if the "economic outlook or deflationary risks" so require.

This means that the only way to bring about further monetary easing, or further QE, is to conduct greater intervention by moving the minimum level of EUR/CHF higher. The problem is that not much has changed since the quarterly meeting last week and this week for the SNB to spring another surprise on the markets.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)