ZURICH, AUG 5 - * Snb chief hildebrand expects a marked weakening in the Swiss economy in

h2-paper * Snb chief hildebrand says unemployment rate may rise again in the next

quarters * Snb chief hildebrand says will not accept a further appreciation in the franc

without acting * Snb chief hildebrand - we are prepared to take further measures if necessary * Snb chief hildebrand - pegging the franc to the euro is not compatible with

the constitution * Snb chief hildebrand - the overvaluation of the franc is absurd * Snb chief hildebrand - there is no risk of inflation in Switzerland at the

moment * Snb chief hildebrand - we are permanently talking to our colleagues * Snb chief hildebrand - says large risk of distortions in real estate sector