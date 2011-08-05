UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
ZURICH, AUG 5 - * Snb chief hildebrand expects a marked weakening in the Swiss economy in
h2-paper * Snb chief hildebrand says unemployment rate may rise again in the next
quarters * Snb chief hildebrand says will not accept a further appreciation in the franc
without acting * Snb chief hildebrand - we are prepared to take further measures if necessary * Snb chief hildebrand - pegging the franc to the euro is not compatible with
the constitution * Snb chief hildebrand - the overvaluation of the franc is absurd * Snb chief hildebrand - there is no risk of inflation in Switzerland at the
moment * Snb chief hildebrand - we are permanently talking to our colleagues * Snb chief hildebrand - says large risk of distortions in real estate sector
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.