* Sarasin employee passed data on currency transactions to third party

* Hildebrand has been cleared of malfeasance by investigation

ZURICH Jan 3 Information on currency deals by the family of Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand was leaked to an external third party close to Switzerland's right-wing People's Party by one of its employees, Swiss bank Sarasin said.

An employee had admitted that he illegally passed bank data to an external third party and had then presented himself to police, Bank Sarasin said on Tuesday.

"This data concerned currency transactions by the family of Philipp Hildebrand, Chairman of the Swiss National Bank," the bank said. The employee said he disclosed documents relating to the transactions to a lawyer with close links to the Swiss People's Party (SVP), the bank said.

The Swiss central bank said last month an investigation showed dollar purchases by Hildebrand's wife in August, three weeks before the SNB set a cap on the euro-franc exchange rate, had not infringed internal rules.

SVP heavyweight Christoph Blocher has criticised Hildebrand in the past for running up record losses for the SNB when trying to stem the rise of the Swiss franc.

A spokesman for Blocher declined to comment.

"The employment relationship between Bank Sarasin and the employee has been terminated with immediate effect," the bank said, adding it reserved the right to take legal action. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Douwe Miedema)