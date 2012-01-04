UPDATE 2-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Dissidents accuse Renzi of seeking a split (Adds statement from dissidents)
ZURICH Jan 4 The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has full confidence in central bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, who has came under scrutiny following revelations of sensitively timed currency trades by his wife.
The Federal Council, which elects the governing board of the Swiss National Bank, said it had received information from an unnamed party on foreign exchange transactions conducted during 2011, although it declined to release details and said it had no documents relating to the transactions.
Hildebrand's wife Kashya, a former trader who owns a Zurich art gallery, bought dollars three weeks before the central bank capped the Swiss franc, data leaked by the employee of a private bank showed.
The council said it had instructed Switzerland's audit office to examine the bank accounts of Hildebrand and his family members, but found no evidence of "problematic" transactions revealing use of insider information.
"The Federal Council has no reason to question the validity of the audit findings and has expressed its full confidence in Mr. Hildebrand," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Dissidents accuse Renzi of seeking a split (Adds statement from dissidents)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
BERLIN, Feb 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.