ZURICH Aug 17 The Swiss National Bank said on
Wednesday it would expand existing measures to counter the
runaway Swiss franc by expanding bank sight deposits and that it
would take further measures against the currency's strength if
necessary.
"The measures taken thus far by the Swiss National Bank (SNB)
against the strength of the Swiss franc are having an impact.
Nevertheless, the Swiss franc remains massively overvalued," the
SNB said in a statement.
It said it would expand banks sight deposits to 200 billion
francs from 120 billion francs. To achieve the new target level
the SNB said it would repurchase outstanding SNB Bills and
employ foreign exchange swaps.
The SNB has already slashed interest rates to zero and last
week said it would use forex swaps to accelerate the increase in
Swiss franc liquidity.
