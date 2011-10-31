* SNB records exchange rate losses of 4.7 bln Sfr at end
Sept
* SNB has 5 bln Sfr valuation gain on gold holdings
* SNB cannot yet say if will pay dividend for 2011
(Adds details)
ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank booked a
profit for the first nine months of the year, helped by a rise
in the value of its gold holdings, a relief after periods of big
losses from currency interventions last year for which it drew
sharp criticism.
The SNB said on Monday it had swung to an overall nine-month
consolidated profit of 5.8 billion Swiss francs ($6.7 billion)
from a loss of 10.8 billion in the first half.
The net gain from foreign currency positions was some 0.3
billion francs for the first nine months of the year. Income
from dividends and interest offset exchange-rate-related
valuation losses of 4.7 billion francs, down from the 11.7
billion franc loss it reported for the first half of 2011.
A valuation gain of 5.0 billion francs was achieved on the
bank's unchanged amount of gold holdings, the SNB said and its
fund of toxic assets from UBS reported a profit of
$1.306 billion.
After the safe-haven franc shot up to near parity with the
euro on fears about sovereign debts in the euro zone, the SNB
set a cap of 1.20 francs per euro on Sept. 6, saying it was
ready to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities.
A SNB spokesman also said the bank recorded a profit on its
foreign exchange holdings in the third quarter as the Swiss
franc fell against the dollar and the yen.
The SNB had already said its forex reserves rose by 29
billion Swiss francs in September, its first month of capping
the franc, due to higher money market operations rather than
interventions to defend the franc.
The nine-month results yielded no further clues on the SNB's
activities to maintain the cap, which analysts estimate it has
managed to do at minimal expense.
So far the SNB's ceiling of 1.20 has held and the franc has
even weakened further, and the central bank's policy has been
supported by industry and politicians of various parties.
That stands in contrast to 2010, when the SNB was sharply
criticised for having run up a loss of 19 billion francs -- its
biggest ever -- due to interventions to weaken the franc.
"It's fundamentally positive," Credit Suisse economist
Fabian Heller said of the results. "(But) the SNB has said that
its ability to act remains regardless of whether they post a
profit or loss."
"The support for the SNB has been much stronger in past
weeks and months, compared to what it was a year ago," he also
said.
The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), the country's
biggest political force, fiercely criticised the SNB for its
loss last year but it changed course in August as the franc
squeezed exporters to support the cap.
Switzerland's 26 cantons (states) are the SNB's biggest
shareholders, and the SNB has warned repeatedly that they may
not receive their regular dividend this year. The SNB said on
Monday its priority was to rebuild its reserves.
"At present, no statement can yet be made on whether any
dividend payment to shareholders, or any distribution to the
confederation and cantons will be made for 2011," it said.
The SNB set up the fund as part of the bailout of the
country's largest bank in 2008, which suffered huge losses after
risky bets turned sour.
($1 = 0.862 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Catherine Bosley; editing by
Anna Willard)