* Franc target needed to protect Swiss business, jobs
* Swiss government to discuss strong franc on Monday
* Intervention would cost billions to succeed
ZURICH, Aug 7 - The Swiss National Bank will have to set an
exchange rate target and intervene to defend it if it wants to
stop the safe-haven franc soaring to new record highs amid
mounting concerns about the world economy, Swiss experts said on
Sunday.
"In extraordinary situations, an exchange rate goal must not
be ruled out in the interest of Swiss business and jobs," Gerold
Buehrer, head of the Economiesuisse business lobby told the
SonntagsZeitung newspaper.
Georg Rich, former chief economist and director at the SNB
until 2001 agreed: "A temporary exchange rate goal is the only
possibility," he told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
The SNB announced a shock cut in interest rates on Wednesday
and threatened further steps to counter further rises in the
franc, which has soared to new records against the euro and the
dollar in recent months.
Swiss exporters have called for action to cap the franc,
although the central bank faced heavy criticism for
interventions in 2009 and 2010, which failed to put the brakes
on the franc and led to huge losses.
Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey said the government
would discuss measures to help the economy cope with the
strength of the franc at a meeting on Monday, but said they
would likely be more slow-acting than monetary policy.
"Our economy is doing better than the other countries around
us but despite that we are not sheltered from the extreme
environment," she told Swiss television.
"We are not an island and the debt crisis in certain EU
countries and the United States has an influence on us with the
overvaluation of the franc and that is starting to pose problems
for a number of exporting companies."
Thomas Flury, head of foreign exchange trading at UBS wealth
management, said he feared the franc could rise to parity with
the euro.
"The SNB will not be able to get around defending a fixed
exchange rate to avoid deflation," he told the NZZ am Sonntag.
"If the SNB wants to fix an exchange rate they will have to
invest a multiple of the amount they used last year."
But he cautioned: "The daily euro-franc trade volume is too
big that the national bank can counter the trend for long."
Wednesday's rate cut sent the franc sharply lower, but it
recovered in short order and hit a fresh all-time high against
the euro at 1.071 on Friday.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)