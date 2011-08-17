ZURICH Aug 17 (Repeats to attach snaps)
The Swiss National Bank said on Wednesday it would expand
existing measures to counter the runaway Swiss franc by
expanding bank sight deposits and that it would take further
measures against the currency's strength if necessary.
"The measures taken thus far by the Swiss National Bank (SNB)
against the strength of the Swiss franc are having an impact.
Nevertheless, the Swiss franc remains massively overvalued," the
SNB said in a statement.
It said it would expand banks sight deposits to 200 billion
francs from 120 billion francs. To achieve the new target level
the SNB said it would repurchase outstanding SNB Bills and
employ foreign exchange swaps.
The SNB has already slashed interest rates to zero and last
week said it would use forex swaps to accelerate the increase in
Swiss franc liquidity.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)