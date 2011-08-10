ZURICH, Aug 10 - The Swiss National Bank announced on Wednesday additional measures to counter a new jump in the safe-haven Swiss franc, including increasing liquidity to the money market and conducting foreign exchange swap transactions.

"The massive overvaluation of the Swiss franc poses a threat to the development of the economy in Switzerland and has further increased the downside risks to price stability," the SNB said in a statement.

It added it would keep a close watch on developments on the foreign exchange market and take further measures if necessary to counter the rise of the franc.

The SNB announced a shock cut in interest rates to "as close as possible to zero" a week ago and said it would very significantly increase the supply of francs to the money market over the next few days. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)