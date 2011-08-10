ZURICH, Aug 10 - The Swiss National Bank announced on
Wednesday additional measures to counter a new jump in the
safe-haven Swiss franc, including increasing liquidity to the
money market and conducting foreign exchange swap transactions.
"The massive overvaluation of the Swiss franc poses a threat
to the development of the economy in Switzerland and has further
increased the downside risks to price stability," the SNB said
in a statement.
It added it would keep a close watch on developments on the
foreign exchange market and take further measures if necessary
to counter the rise of the franc.
The SNB announced a shock cut in interest rates to "as close
as possible to zero" a week ago and said it would very
significantly increase the supply of francs to the money market
over the next few days.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)