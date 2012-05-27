* SNB to defend franc cap even if situation worsens
* Jordan says can't just arbitrarily manipulate currency
* SNB sees no inflation or deflation risks
* Jordan sticks to 2012 growth forecast of 1 pct
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, May 27 Switzerland is drawing up plans
for emergency measures including capital controls in case the
euro collapses although it does not expect to need them and will
continue to defend a cap on the franc in the meantime, the head
of the central bank said.
"We must be prepared just in case the currency union
collapses, although I don't expect that," Swiss National Bank
President Thomas Jordan, who predicted the euro zone crisis in
his 1994 doctoral thesis, told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.
Jordan said a group set up by the Swiss government to
consider possible scenarios in the case of a euro break-up was
focusing on instruments to fight the strength of the safe haven
franc which has soared during the euro zone crisis.
"One measure would be capital controls, in other words
measures which directly influence the flow of capital into
Switzerland," he said, but declined to give further details.
Jordan last month dismissed negative rates on foreign
deposits as a tool for curbing safe haven flows. The Swiss
imposed such deposit taxes as they battled a red-hot currency in
the 1970s, but they did little to weaken the franc.
In an attempt to prevent a recession and deflation from the
soaring currency, the SNB set a cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6
but the franc is still 30 percent stronger than before the
financial crisis, hurting exporters and the tourism industry.
"Even under the most difficult conditions we will also in
future enforce the minimum rate with all determination and align
our monetary policy with maintaining this minimum rate. I
stress, even under very adverse conditions," Jordan said.
Jordan said the central bank had observed a significant
upward pressure on the franc as the euro zone crisis had
worsened in recent weeks, but he declined to say how much the
SNB had spent on currency interventions.
Asked about calls from Swiss industry for the SNB to move
the cap to try to weaken the franc further, he said: "For many
companies the situation is very difficult. But we can't just
arbitrarily manipulate our currency.
"In an even worse crisis situation, that would be fatal and
counterproductive ... The current minimum rate is realistic and
has helped the Swiss economy."
Jordan stuck to the central bank's forecast for the Swiss
economy to grow by about 1 percent this year and said he
currently saw neither deflationary or inflationary risks.
Nick Hayek, the chief executive of watchmaker Swatch Group
, said on Saturday the franc should be closer to
1.30-1.35 per euro but said the SNB bank had missed an
opportunity to shift its cap during a leadership vacuum.
Philipp Hildebrand resigned as SNB chief in January after a
currency trading scandal involving his wife and was only
replaced on a permanent basis by his deputy Jordan in April.
The franc, which initially traded as weak as 1.25 after the
cap was imposed on speculation the SNB might shift the level,
has hovered close to the 1.20 mark in recent months as the euro
zone crisis has flared again, briefly breaching it in April.
